Harrison Cassel is Merit finalist     

Berean Christian School senior Harrison Cassel was named a 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program finalist earlier this year and is the first in the day-school’s history. He is one of 15,000 students nationwide to advance in the competition, demonstrating distinguished academic performance and high potential for future accomplishments.
He will compete for one of 2,500 National Merit $2,500 scholarships. According to the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, approximately 1.6 million high school students enter the program each year, so advancing to finalist status is an impressive achievement.
“Harrison is an incredible and smart young man, and he is so deserving of this recognition,” said Mark Little, upper campus principal. “He has been through more trying times than many at his age and remains joyful, respectful and a delight to be around. We’re proud to have him represent Berean Christian School at such a high level.”
Finalists are evaluated on their academic record, the school’s curriculum and grading system, official written recommendations, the PSAT/NMSQT Selection Index score, information about the student’s activities and leadership and their own written essay.
Founded in 1980, Berean Christian School offers a pre-K through 12th educational experience that is both Christ-centered and biblically integrated, according to a school press release.