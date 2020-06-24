KCS gets new principals

Superintendent Bob Thomas has named new principals for Whittle Springs and Northwest middle schools and Mount Olive Elementary School.

Daniel Champion to Whittle Springs. Champion joined Knox County Schools in 2003 as a teacher at Knoxville Adaptive Education Center. He has worked as a teacher in Loudon County as well as at Karns Middle School and Vine Middle Magnet, where he was also a TAP master teacher. He began his career in administration in 2015 as an assistant principal at Vine Middle Magnet and later was assistant principal at Gresham Middle School and Ridgedale Alternative. He is currently principal of KAEC. Champion holds a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Tennessee and a master’s degree in educational administration and supervision from UT-Martin.

Joann Bost to Northwest. Bost joined Knox County Schools in 2000 upon graduating from Carson-Newman University. She taught at Whittle Springs Middle School for eight years before joining Project GRAD Knoxville. She worked as a math coach at Carter Middle School and a master teacher at South-Doyle Middle prior to being appointed assistant principal at Carter Middle School. In 2017, she was named principal of Whittle Springs Middle School, where she currently serves. Bost holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Carson-Newman and a master’s degree in educational administration and supervision from LMU.

Michelle Harper to Mount Olive. Harper joined Knox County Schools in 2004 after working 14 years as a teacher in Kentucky. She taught at Blue Grass Elementary for eight years before serving as an instructional coach at the school. She began her career in administration when she was named in 2016 assistant principal at Blue Grass, where she currently serves.

Harper holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Kentucky, a master’s in elementary education from Georgetown College, and an educational specialist degree in educational leadership and administration from Eastern Kentucky University.

Information from KCS website.