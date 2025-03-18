I hiked the Turkey Pen Trail last week and saw several different wildflowers. To get to the trail, go to the Pisgah District Ranger Station/ Visitor Center parking lot, turn left (south) on U.S. 276 for approximately 1-½ miles, and then turn left onto N.C. 280.

Proceed east on N.C. 280 for approximately 5.2 miles and turn left on Turkeypen Road (F.S. 297) immediately after crossing the Transylvania/ Henderson County line.

Proceed 1.2 miles to the Turkeypen Gap Trailhead to the end of the road. (This trailhead has limited parking). The trail begins on the left side of the parking area.

The flowers I got to see included:

Common blue violet – few blooming (mostly over a mile up the trail).

– few blooming (mostly over a mile up the trail). Common cinquefoil – few blooming (a little over a mile up the trail).

– few blooming (a little over a mile up the trail). Halberd leaf violet – many blooming & many budded (in the first mile and a mile and a half up the trail).

– many blooming & many budded (in the first mile and a mile and a half up the trail). Hepatica – few blooming (about a mile up the trail)

– few blooming (about a mile up the trail) Long spurred violet – some blooming (in section a little over a mile up the trail and for about a half mile).

– some blooming (in section a little over a mile up the trail and for about a half mile). Plantain Leaf Pussytoe – many + budded (mostly in the first two miles of the trail) Note: Should be in full bloom with a few warm days.

– many + budded (mostly in the first two miles of the trail) Note: Should be in full bloom with a few warm days. Rue anemone – few blooming (in second mile up the trail).

– few blooming (in second mile up the trail). Trailing arbutus – some blooming – many budded (about two and a half miles up the trail).

Tom Harrington is a regular hiker who reports on wildflowers in the Smokies.