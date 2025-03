Big savings don’t happen overnight, but small, consistent steps can make a huge impact! Try setting aside just a few dollars a week, rounding up purchases or automating your savings. Over time, those little habits will add up.

Check out the FDIC’s full guide on ways to save here.

Chris Parrott is senior vice president/ regional marketing manager for FirstBank and can be reached at Chris.Parrott@firstbankonline.com.