National Adoption Month 2025 is happening throughout November, with the theme Honoring Youth: Strengthening Pathways for Lasting Bonds. The month-long observance aims to raise awareness about the thousands of children in foster care who need permanent families, with a special focus on older youth.

National Adoption Day is on Saturday, November 22, 2025, a day to celebrate finalized adoptions.

Harmony Family Center is dedicated to finding forever families for youth in foster care, because helping children find unconditional love and support should always be the focus.

Harmony’s FOCUS (Finding our Children Unconditional Support) and Permanency Programs work together to find these forever families.

This year, Harmony’s programs served 1,498 children, resulting in 324 adoptions and 310 children finding other forms of permanency.

Every child deserves a chance for a forever family. Could you be theirs? Find out more: www.parentachild.com

For more information or to request services, visit harmonyfamilycenter.org/educational-advocacy/.

For more information on Harmony, click here. To learn about volunteering, click here.

KnoxTNToday is honored to partner with Harmony Family Center

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.