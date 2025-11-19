Caleb Roach, a senior on the GCA cross-country team, has been a runner for all 4 years, showing incredible improvement. In his freshman year, he was near the bottom of the pack, running his races in ~30 minutes. He almost cut that time in half as a senior and qualified for the state meet. Caleb finished 35th out of 104 with a time of 18:11 minutes. One noted that Caleb has demonstrated a dedication to the sport, resulting in tremendous growth over the years.

Sophie Lee, a GCA freshman, finished in second place as an individual, just 41 seconds behind first place.

The girls’ team, led by Sophie, competed mightily in the state finals, finishing third.

