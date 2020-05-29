Hardy hired by Knoxville Opera

Effective July 1, Knoxville Opera will welcome Jason Hardy as its interim executive director. Maestro Brian Salesky will continue as the company’s artistic director after previously holding both positions for 15 years.

Hardy was selected after a nationwide search based on his experience as chief advancement officer at Opera Memphis and as managing director at OperaDelaware. The announcement came from board chair Trey Coleman and chair-elect Eden McNabb Bishop.

“It is thanks to Brian and his strong fiscal leadership that we are able to make this move even in light of the COVID-19 situation,” said Bishop. “We feel that Jason is focused on the future and will work to strengthen Knoxville Opera’s community presence and contributions beyond the walls of the opera house.”

Hardy began his career as an operatic bass-baritone but always had an eye toward business. He received his bachelor’s degree in music from Emory University. While there he also completed a two-year independent study and thesis on “The Business of Music” in collaboration with the bachelor’s of business administration degree program. Hardy went on to earn his master’s of music at The Peabody Conservatory where he also received an Artist Diploma in Vocal Performance.