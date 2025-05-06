Knoxville nonprofit Hand UP for Women is getting ready to ride for its third annual car show benefit, Miracles & Motors, on Saturday, May 10, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fellowship North Church, 3203 Tazewell Pike.

This year’s car show welcomes all cars, trucks and motorcycles. Judging will begin at 11 a.m. There will also be a 50/50 drawing at the end of the car show. The event takes place during Mother’s Day weekend, so it could make for a special time as families gather around to look at cars and visit with the Hand UP For Women participants and personnel. Last year’s event drew 50-plus cars, and coordinators hope to see more this year, especially since the parking lot holds around 200 vehicles.

The car show will benefit the programs and mission of Hand UP For Women as they work to not only provide life-changing classes and support to women but also to pay off their home-building project at Buffat Mill Road.

“I think one of the biggest things with this show is that it shows how not giving up leads to good,” B.K. Hardin, board member and car show coordinator, said. “When you talk about restoration, whether it’s a car or a life, there’s going to be setbacks, times that you feel like, ‘I can’t do this,’ but then you don’t give up, and when you see the end result – you want to show it off. That’s really what this car show does. It’s a chance for connection, for people to ‘show off’ their work, not only in car restoration but also in life restoration. They run very parallel to each other.”

About Hand UP for Women here.

KnoxTNToday’s goal is to inform, uplift and entertain. Send stories or comments to news@knoxtntoday.com.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram.