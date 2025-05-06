Your credit score reflects your financial behavior, and your payment history directly impacts your score. Every on-time payment you make helps build your credit reputation. Remember: late or missed payments can stay on your report for up to 7 years.
Review these tips to learn how small actions each month can make a big difference.
- Set autopay or reminders: Your on-time streak builds long-term credit strength.
- Pay at least the minimum: Even the minimum keeps your score safe.
- Watch small bills: Unpaid utility or medical bills can still impact your credit
Chris Parrott is Senior Vice President/ Regional Marketing Manager for FirstBank and can be reached at Chris.Parrott@firstbankonline.com.