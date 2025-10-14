Halls Business & Professional Association hosts Ham’N Goody’s 4th annual Trunk or Treat on Saturday, October 25, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at 7117 Regal Lane, 37918.

There will be free food, fun, and of course, candy!

If you would like to sign up, please send your name, phone number, organization name, email address, and the number of spots needed, specifying whether they require electricity or not. Information above needs to be sent to specialevents@hamngoodys.com. This is a free event with no soliciting.

