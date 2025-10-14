The Davis Center for Child Development is celebrating 30 years by hosting an Art Show and Silent Auction on Saturday, November 8, 2-5 p.m. at Fountain City Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 500 Hotel Road.

Davis Center for Child Development, a year-round Christian-based childcare program, was established in 1995 as a fulfillment of the vision of Dr. Jack Davis, pastor of Fountain City Presbyterian. The center started with one teacher and four children, growing over the decades to employ over 20 staff and care for up to 71 children.

All members of the community are invited to join in celebrating three decades of nurturing little hearts and bright futures.

Watch for silent auction offerings and a future online opportunity for bidding on items.

Funds raised from the auction will go towards providing new gross motor toys for the playgrounds!

