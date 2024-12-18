Gresham Middle School students attended an art field trip experience to a mural at Beaumont Elementary and a mural at Jerry’s Artarama, where they were able to visit with and learn from the well-known artist Curtis Glover.

The trip included the Knoxville Museum of Art where they viewed exhibits, including a few on display from Gresham’s own student artists.

Principal Melissa Glover shared a few student reactions to this trip.

Amy Euceda was profoundly moved by her experience, particularly enjoying the impressionism room at KMA and the student art show exhibit. She expressed her gratitude with tears of joy, emphasizing how unique and beautiful the artwork was and how meaningful the opportunity to see it was for her.

Aliyah Sander said her favorite was the impressionism art room and she would like to do it again next year.

Dara Ramirez Hernandez expressed that she liked seeing the varied use of color. When asked like what use of color. Dara responded, “EVERYTHING.”

All of us have a story and we want to tell yours! Send them to news@knoxtntoday.com.