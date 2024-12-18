In our Innocence to Influence column this week, we highlight a local youth who will influence others with his writing as he continues. This analysis is competition for Marvin West!

Patriots

Tom, please come back

The new players can’t do anything but lack

They play like they have butter on their hands

And they barely have anyone watching in the stands

I wish I could go back to the good times

When the Pats were at their prime

But sadly I’m stuck in this eternal cage

And filed to the brim with my fiery rage

But they say there’s always next year

And I’m a believer, so I will still cheer.

Titans

Why did you trade Henry? He was the GOAT

He’s the only reason your team stayed afloat

Also, WILL you learn to throw the ball?

Because you’re the reason I have trust issues with y’all

Why do I believe in this horrible team?

All they do is destroy my dreams

Now if you WILL stop losing every game

You might stop being a family shame

Might as well sell this team that’s a literal joke

Because all they do is fumble and choke

Now I wish this team would go away

And be a clown at a child’s birthday

Dolphins

Finally, I end with my team that can win

And not like the other franchises in a trash bin

‘Fins Up’ is their saying

Many fans with arms swaying

Dolphins, my angel.

Sounds of fans cheering for joy

Because all the teams they play get destroyed (sometimes)

My only issue with my favorite team in sports

Is Josh Allen is the baby and we’re his little toy

Week 2 of this season we lost to the Bills 31-10

Bills were just playing and having a little fun

The Dolphins always find some way to lose

And Bills fans are always utterly amused

It’s OK because we beat all the other threats

Which is why I have no regrets

And Tua please protect your precious head

Because without you the Dolphins’ season would be dead

So, all I wish Dolphins is for you to win the Super Bowl

And fill my heart’s empty hole

And if this season doesn’t go our way

Don’t worry, there’s always next year we all say.

By Jaylen Fitzgerald