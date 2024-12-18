In our Innocence to Influence column this week, we highlight a local youth who will influence others with his writing as he continues. This analysis is competition for Marvin West!
Patriots
Tom, please come back
The new players can’t do anything but lack
They play like they have butter on their hands
And they barely have anyone watching in the stands
I wish I could go back to the good times
When the Pats were at their prime
But sadly I’m stuck in this eternal cage
And filed to the brim with my fiery rage
But they say there’s always next year
And I’m a believer, so I will still cheer.
Titans
Why did you trade Henry? He was the GOAT
He’s the only reason your team stayed afloat
Also, WILL you learn to throw the ball?
Because you’re the reason I have trust issues with y’all
Why do I believe in this horrible team?
All they do is destroy my dreams
Now if you WILL stop losing every game
You might stop being a family shame
Might as well sell this team that’s a literal joke
Because all they do is fumble and choke
Now I wish this team would go away
And be a clown at a child’s birthday
Dolphins
Finally, I end with my team that can win
And not like the other franchises in a trash bin
‘Fins Up’ is their saying
Many fans with arms swaying
Dolphins, my angel.
Sounds of fans cheering for joy
Because all the teams they play get destroyed (sometimes)
My only issue with my favorite team in sports
Is Josh Allen is the baby and we’re his little toy
Week 2 of this season we lost to the Bills 31-10
Bills were just playing and having a little fun
The Dolphins always find some way to lose
And Bills fans are always utterly amused
It’s OK because we beat all the other threats
Which is why I have no regrets
And Tua please protect your precious head
Because without you the Dolphins’ season would be dead
So, all I wish Dolphins is for you to win the Super Bowl
And fill my heart’s empty hole
And if this season doesn’t go our way
Don’t worry, there’s always next year we all say.
By Jaylen Fitzgerald