Powell girls’ basketball was perfect last week, winning all three games decisively with only one being at home. The girls won their first game of the week, played on Monday at Karns High School, and ended the week topping rival Halls High School in their home gym.

In Powell’s only home game, on Tuesday, the Lady Panthers outscored the Clinton Lady Dragons 54-46.

Powell’s Daisy Gentry is a top shooter for Powell High, but on Tuesday, almost single-handedly beat the Lady Dragons, dropping 32 of the team’s 54 points.

The Powell boys’ team won two of their three games, playing at the same locations, losing a close one to Clinton at home.

