The winter season is the perfect time to cozy up with some good books. Our weather here in East Tennessee can have some dreary and cold days; these are excellent opportunities to spend some time reading to or with your child(ren).

If your kids have time off school over the holidays, any teacher will tell you that the best thing you can do with your kids is read with them! Just because the calendar says December 26 does not mean you have to stop reading Christmas books.

I’m going to provide you with numerous book suggestions you can read with your kids this winter. You can start with the holiday books and then check out the winter ones.

Reserving books at the library is an easy and inexpensive way to read some new books. When you find a book or series your child loves, then you can purchase so you always have those beloved books on hand. I love to try out books from the library before making the purchase whenever we can.

Here is our most recent Christmas library haul. We have loved every single one of these books. I would highly recommend reserving any of these.

If you are looking to read a chapter book to or with your elementary-aged kids, I’ve got four great suggestions for you. These are wholesome classics the whole family will love!

Finally, I want to leave you with some of my favorite winter reads. Here is to hoping we get to enjoy some snow days with hot chocolate and winter books.

Winter reads

Erin Pate is a former elementary school teacher and mom to two littles who has a passion for sharing the love of reading. Follow her on Instagram @booksandsmiles for book recommendations, reading tips and learning ideas for the littles in your life.