Brickey-McCloud Elementary School is the only school representing the state of Tennessee at the 2024 National Christmas Tree display. Brickey-McCloud has 25 ornaments on the smaller Brickey tree near the National Christmas Tree.

During December through January 1, the National Christmas Tree exhibit and the Pathway of Peace is open to the public daily 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. in Washington, D.C.

Along the Pathway of Peace, there are Christmas trees representing every state in the union. These trees are decorated with ornaments designed by students from each state. The National Park Service accepts only 25 ornaments per state.

The ornaments representing Tennessee were created by Brickey-McCloud Elementary fifth-grade students with their art teachers: Tracy Berry and Christi Shields. Even though only 25 ornaments could be accepted for the National Christmas Tree display, all of the ornaments designed by the students are decorating a tree in the school’s lobby.

To find out more about this annual event, visit the National Park Service or thenationaltree.org.

A special program for this event will air on Friday, December 20, 8 p.m. on CBS.

