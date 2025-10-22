Grace Christian Academy’s football team was in position for a trap game Friday night after last week’s upset of defending Class 5A state champion Sevier County.

The Rams didn’t let it happen.

They rode a balanced offense and a stingy defense to a 35-14 victory over host Christian Academy of Knoxville in a Division II-AA East Region game.

“Obviously last week beating Sevier County was a huge game for us and our program,” Grace Christian coach Justin Price said, “and you always wonder how do you respond to that.

“The kids, they’re young, but the maturity that our program showed to come to practice and get prepared for this one (was big) because at the end of the day, the region games carry so much more weight.”

Grace Christian (6-2, 4-1 in Division II-AA East Region) moved into second place in the region with the victory at CAK (5-3, 3-2).

“It puts us in a great spot for the playoffs,” said Rams junior receiver/ outside linebacker Kaden Webber, who scored two touchdowns and had an interception Friday. “We get to host probably two home games if we win out, so that’s a big deal.”

The Rams play host to Lakeway Christian Academy next Friday and Chattanooga Notre Dame on Oct. 31 in their last two regular-season games.

If they finish first or second in the region, the Rams play at home for the first round and second round (quarterfinals) of the playoffs.

“That’s always big because there’s so much travel involved in the private school playoffs,” Price said.

CAK plays host to region-leading Chattanooga Boyd-Buchanan (7-0, 5-0) next Friday and travels to play Lakeway Christian in its last two regular-season games.

The Warriors got their starting quarterback, sophomore Seaton Moffett, back from injury for Friday’s game against Grace Christian.

Moffett, who suffered a broken finger in the season opener against Concord Christian, completed 11 of 20 passes for 113 yards and scored on a 2-yard touchdown run against Grace Christian. He threw two interceptions.

“(Moffett) hadn’t played in a while,” CAK coach Chad Speck said, “so he had a little rust that he needed to knock off, but it was great to get another game under his belt, and we’ve got a chance to make a postseason run with him.”

Grace Christian had 353 total yards against CAK.

The Rams rushed for 215 yards, averaging 7.4 yards on 29 carries, and sophomore quarterback Cooper Brayman threw for 138 yards and two touchdowns.

Brayman completed 13 of 14 passes, and the Rams didn’t commit a turnover. They were penalized four times for 22 yards.

“Cooper is just managing the game so well,” Price said. “He’s making quick decisions and being very accurate. Sometimes on those throws, on those screens and stuff, they look easy because of the way he’s doing it, putting it right where the receivers can catch it, and our offensive line’s doing well, and we’ve got some guys when they get the ball, they’re electric.”

Freshman running back Javey Stinson is one of those guys.

Stinson rushed for 141 yards on 16 carries for an 8.8-yard average and scored on two touchdown runs. He gained 61 yards on one carry in the fourth quarter.

Senior receiver Jace Ballard caught seven passes for 97 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 23 yards on seven carries.

“It’s fun to watch,” Price said of the offense. “Every week, I feel like we look a little different sometimes on offense, but tonight, I thought our execution level was very high.”

Grace Christian scored touchdowns on five of its six possessions against CAK.

After forcing a punt on CAK’s opening drive, the Rams took a 7-0 lead on the first possession, which started at their 11.

Brayman threw a swing pass in the flat to Ballard, who raced for a 61-yard touchdown. Braden Waller made the first of five PAT kicks for a 7-0 lead with 4 minutes, 22 seconds left in the first quarter.

CAK’s next drive was stopped when Moffett’s pass was intercepted by Webber.

Grace Christian started at its 37 and scored five plays later.

Stinson’s 17-yard touchdown run gave the Rams a 14-0 lead with 9:21 left in the first half.

CAK’s defense stopped the Rams on downs in the second quarter, and Grace’s Chris Tolliver got the second interception off Moffett later in the quarter.

The Rams took a 14-0 lead into halftime.

“I thought tonight it was kind of a slower paced game than we’re used to,” Price said, “but we found a way to be at our best no matter what the situation was.”

Grace’s first drive after halftime started at its 45-yard line after Stinson’s 35-yard kickoff return.

The Rams scored five plays later on Brayman’s 29-yard touchdown pass to Webber for a 21-0 lead early in the third quarter.

CAK had only one possession in the third quarter and was forced to punt.

Grace Christian’s next drive took more than 9 minutes, covered 59 yards, and took 15 plays.

Stinson scored on a 1-yard run for a 28-0 lead with 11:25 left in the game.

CAK then got its first touchdown, moving 65 yards on eight plays.

Moffett’s 43-yard pass to Gabriel Linkous set up Ryan Gibson’s 2-yard touchdown run. It was 28-7 after Bennett Jelks’ PAT kick.

The Warriors attempted an on-sides kick, which bounced from one player after another before the Rams finally recovered it at their 3-yard line.

On first down, Stinson ran into the middle of a pile, bounced outside, and ran for a 61-yard gain.

Webber scored on the next play, a 36-yard touchdown run.

“We prepared for this game,” Webber said. “We’ve been prepared for it since the offseason. We’ve been working hard and I just think we worked as a team tonight. When we work as a team, no one can stop us.”

Moffett scored on a 2-yard run with 2:06 left.

Webber said the Rams put Sevier County behind them and got ready for CAK.

“We came into this game starting 0-0,” Webber said. “We had that mindset. We had great practices all week and we were ready for what they were going to do.”

GCA 7-7-7-14 – 35

CAK 0-0-0-14 – 14

SCORING: Grace – Jace Ballard 61 pass from Cooper Brayman (Braden Waller kick), 4:22 1Q; Grace – Javey Stinson 17 run (Waller kick), 9:21 2Q; Grace – Kaden Webber 29 pass from Brayman (Waller kick), 9:03 3Q; Grace – Stinson 1 run (Waller kick), 11:25, 4Q; CAK – Ryan Gibson 2 run (Bennett Jelks kick), 8:27 4Q; Grace – Webber 36 run (Waller kick), 7:28 4Q; CAK – Seaton Moffett 2 run (Jelks kick), 2:06 4Q

First downs: G 14, CAK 16

Rushes: G 29-215, CAK 31-140

Passes: G 13-14-0, CAK 11-20-2

Passing yards: G 138, CAK 113

Total yards: G 353, CAK 253

Punts: G 0-0, CAK 2-46.5

Fumbles: G 0-0, CAK 0-0

Penalties: G 4-22, CAK 10-12

Article written by Dave Link/5Star Preps. To read more on area high school sports or to see photo galleries, videos, stat leaders, etc, visit 5StarPreps.com — and use promo code New2025 for 30% off your first year or month subscription.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.