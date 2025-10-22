The Hardin Valley Academy Band is making its rounds. Part of the band went to Ball Camp Elementary before school one morning to play for the students to the delight of all.

Principal Sarah Brengle: “I loved having part of the HVA band come play for our student arrival this morning. It was a great way to kick off a Friday! The highlight was watching the little ones ask the high schoolers for autographs!”

The band is also scheduled for Hardin Valley Elementary, Cedar Bluff Elementary and Mill Creek

