Grab a table for Legacy Luncheon this fall

Legacy Parks Foundation will host its annual Legacy Luncheon for the Parks on Friday, Oct. 8, at 11:30 a.m. at the University of Tennessee Research Park at Cherokee Farm along the Tennessee River.

Guest speakers Justin Skeesuck and Patrick Gray will share their incredible story of friendship, hope, faith and community discovered on their 500-mile trek in Spain on the Camino de Santiago trail – 500 miles, two best friends and one wheelchair. Luncheon guests will hear the firsthand stories from their best-selling book and award-winning documentary, “I’ll Push You.”

The Legacy Luncheon for the Parks has been attended by 1,000 civic, business and community leaders over the last three years, with each event selling out. This year’s luncheon will host another thousand attendees to celebrate Legacy Parks Foundation’s successes over the last year, discuss new initiatives and highlight new projects.

Legacy Parks continues its streak of bringing national speakers to the luncheon including David McClain, Pete McBride, Cheryl Strayed, Alexandra Cousteau, Rick Ridgeway, Peter Hillary, Howard Baker, Pat Summitt, Erik Weihenmayer, Gov. Bill Haslam and more.

The 2021 luncheon is presented by Realty Trust Group, The Christman Company, BarberMcMurry architects, OrthoTennessee and UT Medical Center.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for this year’s luncheon. Tables may be purchased now online here or by calling 865-525-2585.

Carol Evans is executive director of Legacy Parks Foundation.