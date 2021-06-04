Get buggy with it during Ijams’ cicada events

Saturday, June 5, at 4 p.m.

Many areas of Knoxville have yet to hear so much as a peep out of the Brood X cicada emergence, but south Knoxville is swimming in them. Come out to Ijams Nature Center on Saturday at 4 p.m. for a Cicada Walk and Talk. The cost is $6. Catch cicadas, learn to identify the 3 species in Brood X, learn the difference between male and female, and discuss the basic biology and ecology of cicadas. For more info or to register go here or call 865-577-4717, ext. 127. More Cicada Walk and Talk events have been added for June 9 – 12.

Carol Evans is executive director of Legacy Parks Foundation.