Claire gets Ford Musician Award

Sean Claire of the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra is one of just five orchestra musicians from across the United States to receive a Ford Musician Award for Excellence in Community Service from the League of American Orchestras. The award recognizes professional musicians and the deeply impactful work they do outside the concert hall, much of it virtual this year due to the pandemic. Honorees were selected through a competitive application process; each musician receives a cash award of $2,500. The musician’s orchestra receives a grant of $2,500 to support professional development for its roster of musicians.

Farragut Board of Mayor and Aldermen has a new meeting time – 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month. Workshops and beer board meetings will be scheduled before meetings. The Farragut planning commission will continue to meet at 7 p.m. on third Thursdays. Meetings will be held at Farragut Town Hall, 11408 Municipal Center Drive, and streamed live on the Town of Farragut YouTube page.

Enhance Powell will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at Powell Station Park. If it is raining, the meeting will be at The Barn. Volunteers are needed.

Redistricting is the topic at noon Wednesday, June 9, on a Zoom webinar hosted by the League of Women Voters with speaker Stephen Mulroy, professor of law at the University of Memphis. Registration is free at lwvtn.org.

Michele Carringer, state representative for District 16, will speak to the Fountain City Business & Professional Association at noon Wednesday, June 9, at Beaver Brook Country Club. Lunch is $14.