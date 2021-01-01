Go wild for birds

The coming week offers several opportunities for learning about area birds and wildlife. Get out and play!

On Sunday, Jan. 3, Seven Islands State Birding Park is partnering with Ijams Nature Center for a Christmas Bird Count from 9 a.m. –12 p.m. with guided bird counts. Participants with any level of birding experience or interest are invited to join the rangers to see how many birds we can observe and learn about the history of the Christmas Bird Count. The event is free. Register here or call 715-630-6848.

The Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont offers a Southern Appalachian Naturalist Certification Program (SANCP): Mammals from Jan. 8-10 at 9:00 a.m. Explore the diversity of mammal species in the Southern Appalachian Mountains with a focus on the management practices used within Great Smoky Mountains National Park. For details and registration go here or call 865-448-6709.

Seven Islands will also offer a Birding Basics Hike on Saturday, Jan. 9 at 10:00 a.m. Hike 3 miles and learn the basics of birding, including tips for identification, bird songs, and the best tools and resources for beginning birders. Bring field guides (optional) and binoculars. Cost is $5. Register here or call 715-630-6848.

Ijams Nature Center will offer Beginning to Bird – Woodpeckers at 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 10. Cost is $15. For more info and to register go here or call 865-577-4717, ext. 127.

Carol Evans is executive director of Legacy Parks Foundation.