Girl Scout Maggie Lamb delivered 100 boxes of Girl Scout cookies by an anonymous donor to two Hillcrest Healthcare facilities on Saturday.

The staff at Beverly Park Health and Rehabilitation called the delivery, Cookies with Cuties, and set up a sharing table for the residents and staff to enjoy the treat.

Unfortunately, the flu affected the delivery at Island Home Park and Rehabilitation, but cookies were dropped off for the residents and staff.

