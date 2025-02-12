Grace Christian Academy is launching the GCA Hybrid Program in August 2025, and is accepting applications NOW for grades 1 through 8.

The GCA Hybrid Program is being developed to serve an emerging market of families desiring a nontraditional option of education but also desiring a Christian education with comprehensive offerings in academics, arts and athletics. The program will effectively merge the strengths of traditional and at-home learning for a well-rounded educational experience.

A hybrid educational program combines traditional school and at-home learning, offering a flexible learning environment, blending the structured curriculum of a school with the personalized approach of home education. This model allows students to benefit from in-person classroom interactions, socialization with peers and access to school resources, while also enjoying the freedom to explore subjects at their own pace during homeschooling sessions.

GCA Hybrid will serve students academically by offering expert instruction two days per week with the opportunity to still learn at home with the parent as co-teacher.

Features for students:

Students will attend Grace Christian Academy two days a week from 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

First and second grades will be in a combined class.

Third and fourth grades will be in a combined class.

Fifth-eighth grades will be taught in individual grade level classes by 5 subject area teachers and they will rotate, ELA, Math, Social Studies, Science, and Bible with a special elective.

Students will have the opportunity to be involved in activities including sports and arts. Grace Performing Arts and Grace Youth Sports have offerings for all ages

Students will be a part of Discipleship days each year and frequent chapels

Students will have the same rules and expectations as GCA current students

Academic Support offered on days we offer instruction on campus

Features for parents and teachers:

Parent co-teachers will be committed to at-home instruction three days a week and maintaining standards for the students to be able to stay on top of on-campus instruction time

On-campus teachers will be selected based on ASCI standards

On-campus teachers will be expected to have ASCI certification or be working toward the certification

On-campus teachers will maintain a level of excellence

On-campus teachers will be required to be active member of a local, Bible-believing church and to affirm the Nashville statement 2019 and the Baptist Faith and Message 2000

Features of the program:

The program will follow the covenant model and with the same theological principles

School calendar would be the same as GCA

Program will become fully accredited with ACSI

ACSI accreditation standards will be used to select curriculum

accreditation standards will be used to select curriculum Yearly tuition: $4,500 plus facility fee of $400. This includes all materials and books

The GCA Hybrid Program will foster independence, encourage critical thinking, and meet the unique needs of each student, ultimately facilitating a well-rounded educational experience.

Haylee Jordan is the executive director of development at Grace Christian Academy. She can be reached at email.