On August 20, I wrote in support of Mayor Indya Kincannon’s plan to sell nearly 13 acres on Magnolia Avenue (the old fair midway property) to Emerald Youth Foundation to construct a youth athletic complex similar to the Haslam-Sansom facility in Lonsdale. Notice of public meeting today here.

Since I live in Powell, I went looking for an East Knoxville resident to voice the opposition. Former Knox County Commissioner Evelyn Gill took the challenge and submitted the following for publication:

Save Chilhowee Park: A Call for Transparency and Community Investment

As a proud member of the East Knoxville community and a former Knox County Commissioner, I feel compelled to voice the deep apprehension and strong opposition shared by many residents regarding the proposed sale of a vital portion of Chilhowee Park — specifically the southern section bounded by Magnolia Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Alice Street and Beaman Street.

Even though this area remains locked and inaccessible to the public for most of the year, this property has served as a cornerstone of community life. It has hosted the MLK Commission’s events, food truck gatherings, the Tennessee Valley Fair, the dog show, car shows and countless other celebrations that reflect the spirit and diversity of East Knoxville. Its historical and cultural significance cannot be overstated.

According to the City’s agenda, the Land Acquisition Committee has recommended the sale of this property to the Emerald Youth Foundation for the development of a youth sports complex. While investment in youth and wellness is commendable, the process surrounding this proposal has raised serious concerns:

Lack of transparency: Many residents and even elected officials have expressed frustration over being excluded from discussions.

Limited public engagement: Inadequate communication and community input.

Historical disinvestment: This area has suffered from decades of neglect, and selling public land without a comprehensive, inclusive redevelopment plan risks further marginalization.

We appreciate the City Council postponing the vote on this matter to allow for meaningful dialogue and a community-driven planning process. Although the notice of just two-weeks is inadequate for the community to respond fully, some long-standing recommendations include:

Enhancing public accessibility and greenspace

Developing amenities such as an outdoor concert and theater stage

Installing trail markers and historic signage to honor Chilhowee Park’s legacy

Ensuring any redevelopment reflects the needs and aspirations of East Knoxville residents

This land is not just a parcel of real estate. It is a public asset of great historical significance, with the potential to uplift and unify our community. Let us not rush into a decision that could permanently alter its role in our city’s cultural and civic life. East Knoxville deserves a vibrant, inclusive space that promotes health, safety and opportunity for all.

Signed: Evelyn Gill (8/25/25)

#SaveChilhoweePark #EastKnoxvilleStrong