Mike Hammond, a beloved voice in East Tennessee and long-time public servant, has announced the launch of his brand-new podcast, From Country to Courts. The show offers a unique look at Hammond’s extraordinary journey from decades in the country music and broadcasting industry to his influential role in the judicial system.

Mike Hammond’s career began in country radio, where his voice became a trusted companion to listeners across the region. After decades in broadcasting, he transitioned to public service, currently serving as Knox County Criminal Court clerk.

Drawing on his years as a popular country radio personality and his tenure as Criminal Court clerk, Hammond’s podcast blends behind-the-scenes stories, insightful interviews, and firsthand perspectives on the legal process. Each episode will feature conversations with community leaders, court officials and notable figures from the music world, bridging two seemingly different worlds through one man’s personal journey.

“From Country to Courts is more than just a podcast,” Hammond said. “It’s about the people, the stories and the experiences that have shaped my life. I want listeners to walk away feeling both entertained and informed about the community we live in and the justice system that serves it.”

The first episode debuted on August 8, 2025, on From Country to Courts and will be available on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts. Listeners can expect a mix of humor, heart and honesty — along with the unmistakable charm that has made Hammond a household name in East Tennessee.

Follow Mike Hammond on Facebook, Mike Hammond Knox County Clerk of Courts, or https://criminalcourt.knoxcounty.org/.

