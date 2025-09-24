Grace Christian Academy has had some fantastic days in September.

Football coach Justin Price was recognized as the Tennessee Titans Coach of the Week on September 12.

This recognition was followed on September 18 with three big wins. The football team beat long-time rival and favored Webb School of Knoxville by 30 points.

The Student Section won the Garza Law Firm challenge, out voting Webb Spartan Student Section 68% to 32%.

The third big win was by Artur Brito, who won a car during halftime of the Rams-Spartans football game after kicking a field goal. Rusty Wallace Kia offers the challenge, and Brito is the first to succeed in winning a car.

The new week began on Sunday night, when over 600 people attended the One Grace Dinner at the Knoxville Convention Center. The night featured entertainment by the GCA Dance, GCA Cheer, GCA Band & Color Guard, as well as the High School Ensemble & Worship Team. The evening also included inspiring messages from Head of School Matt Mercer, GBC Pastor Bobby Lewis, and Campus Pastor Mike Floyd.

During the course of the evening, nine student artists completed individual pieces that were placed together to create the One Grace artifact for the night.

Grace Christian Academy offers an academically challenging and distinctly Christian education for students in Pre K-12th grade, featuring a diverse range of arts and athletics programs for each season.

