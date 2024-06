Farragut High School announces Garrett Copeland as the new head baseball coach. Copeland has been an assistant baseball coach at Farragut High School since 2013 and currently teaches engineering and biology.

He is a 2009 Bearden High School graduate and played a major role in the Bulldogs run to the 2009 TSSAA state tournament, coached by Matt Buckner.

All of us have a story and I want to tell yours! Send them to susan@knoxtntoday.com.