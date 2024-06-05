Public pools are open in Knoxville

Knoxville area has several options for public pools for families swimming pleasure. Here are days open, hours of operations, admissions and expectations. Each pool offers special passes as well.
OUTDOOR POOLS
Inskip Pool
4204 Bruhin Rd.
Knoxville
865-687-9919
Monday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sunday 1 – 6 p.m.
Admission: $4 per person per visit.
Click here to view Inskip Pool Weather Policy [PDF]
Ed Cothren Pool at Malcolm-Martin Park
1737 Reynolds St.
Knoxville
Pool: 865-544-7840
Click here to email Aquatics staff
Monday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sunday 1 – 6 p.m.
Admission: $3 per person per visit.
INDOOR POOLS
Elmer Brine Pool
at South Knoxville Community Center
522 Maryville Pike
865-579-3122
Click here to email Aquatics staff
Williams Creek Community Center & Pool
2235 Dandridge Ave.
865-525-9080
Click here to email Aquatics staff
Carl Cowan Pool
at the Dr. E.V. Davidson Community Center
3124 Wilson Avenue
All Pools’ Guidelines
1) All children under 11 must be accompanied by an adult 18 yrs. or older.
2) No food or drink in pool area.
3) No alcoholic beverages in pool area.
4) Only appropriate swimming attire allowed (ex. swimsuits and drawstring trunks).
5) No flotation devices or foreign objects allowed in pool.
6) No running in pool area.
7) No diving.
8) No smoking in pool area.
9) Do not carry glass in pool area.
10) No horseplay.
11) Do not carry firearms or knives.
12) Swim pants required for all children not toilet trained.
All of us have a story and I want to tell yours! Send them to susan@knoxtntoday.com.