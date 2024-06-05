Public pools are open in Knoxville

Knoxville area has several options for public pools for families swimming pleasure. Here are days open, hours of operations, admissions and expectations. Each pool offers special passes as well.

OUTDOOR POOLS

Inskip Pool

4204 Bruhin Rd.

Knoxville

865-687-9919

Monday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday 1 – 6 p.m.

Admission: $4 per person per visit.

Click here to view Inskip Pool Weather Policy [PDF]

Ed Cothren Pool at Malcolm-Martin Park

1737 Reynolds St.

Knoxville

Pool: 865-544-7840

Click here to email Aquatics staff

Monday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday 1 – 6 p.m.

Admission: $3 per person per visit.

INDOOR POOLS

Elmer Brine Pool

at South Knoxville Community Center

522 Maryville Pike

865-579-3122

Click here to email Aquatics staff

Williams Creek Community Center & Pool

2235 Dandridge Ave.

865-525-9080

Click here to email Aquatics staff

Carl Cowan Pool

at the Dr. E.V. Davidson Community Center

3124 Wilson Avenue

What to Wear & Not Wear [PDF]

All Pools’ Guidelines

1) All children under 11 must be accompanied by an adult 18 yrs. or older.

2) No food or drink in pool area.

3) No alcoholic beverages in pool area.

4) Only appropriate swimming attire allowed (ex. swimsuits and drawstring trunks).

5) No flotation devices or foreign objects allowed in pool.

6) No running in pool area.

7) No diving.

8) No smoking in pool area.

9) Do not carry glass in pool area.

10) No horseplay.

11) Do not carry firearms or knives.

12) Swim pants required for all children not toilet trained.

