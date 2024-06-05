Vintage Base Ball at Historic Ramsey House

Come out for a free Vintage Base Ball game at Historic Ramsey House on Saturday, June 15, 2024, 11 a.m.

Historic Ramsey House has four games planned from June through August of Vintage Base Ball.

The Tennessee Vintage Base Ball Association promotes living history by bringing the 19th century to life through baseball events that use the rules, equipment, costumes and culture of the 1860s. The goal is to exemplify, to youth and adults alike, the values that are lacking in modern-day athletic programs, and encourage a sense of belonging, regardless of race, gender, religious conviction or physical ability.

This is a free event for the entire family! Concessions will be available for purchase, as well as tours through the house ($10 for adults, $8 for seniors & children) and all proceeds will go directly to the ongoing preservation of Historic Ramsey House.

Make sure to bring your own chair and a shady umbrella or tent!

