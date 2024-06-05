FHS Foundation awards six Golden Anchors

Friday, May 24, was a special day for six FHS teachers who received the Golden Anchor Awards from The Farragut High School Education Foundation during the faculty’s end of school year luncheon. The teachers also received $1,000 grants as recipients of the Golden Anchor Awards.

Teachers were nominated by students, parents and/or community members.

Unofficial media director, Suzi Kiger, posted the specifics:

Award winners were:

* World languages teacher Madeleine “Lizzy” Kersey, who was described as “one of the best teachers I have ever had. She is understanding, patient and caring toward all her students.” … “She makes classes, even the boring parts, seem fun and interesting.”

* Agriscience teacher Val Elton, who was described as “sparking a desire to learn, question and grow in her students” and “is genuinely a light in the universe. She is kind, caring, loving, inclusive and just makes everyone feel better because she is there.”

* Assistant band director Rodney Brown, who was described as “being very observant … patient … and a champion for everyone in the band program.” … “He is happy to be an educator and it shows! He attends many music-related events outside of regular teaching hours.” … “He is a wonderful mentor to teenagers who are often critical of themselves when under pressure and in a competitive environment.”

* Assistant choir director Kristine Buchanan, who was described as “making a huge impact on her students … with her bright energy every single day … she brings in guest speakers to educate her students … and has taught her students how to properly and accurately sing in German, Latin, Hebrew and Swahili.”

* Social studies teacher, FHS softball coach and FCA sponsor Keely Chamberlain, who was described as “a role model to her colleagues and students” and who “takes her lunch hour to help students with whatever they need” and “puts in many hours outside of the school day.”

* FHS band director Kenneth Carrico III, who was described was “always going the extra mile to make sure we all succeed if it means taking time out of his life to help us.” … “He’s been a positive mentor to his students and has increased band student to nearly 100 more.” … “He’s a dad with young kids, and knows the struggles of wrangling kids, school and life, and does not interfere with his teaching; it has only made him more successful in all things.”

