KCT to perform ‘Fantastic Mr. Fox’ in June

Knoxville Children’s Theatre will perform Fantastic Mr. Fox June 7-23 with multiple time slots available: Fantastic Mr. Fox.

This production is being directed by Tony award winner Ashlee Latimer.

Ronald Dahl’s story follows the futile efforts of three farmers, Boggis, Bunce and Bean, to get rid of the fox who regularly steals their food.

The story is one of a smart fox providing for his family and friends and not so smart farmers. Come enjoy the antics of all!

