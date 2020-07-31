Looking for some fresh ideas for dinner?
Check out Food City’s Hot Bar Combo special.
The Hot Bar is open 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. for breakfast and 10:30 to 8 p.m. for lunch and dinner. But now we’re offering two dinners for $10 for those who come Monday-Friday from 4-7 p.m. Each meal has one entrée, two sides and a 20-ounce drink.
The daily Hot Bar lunch and dinner menu includes fried chicken, chicken tenders, meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, potato wedges and more. In addition, there’s a themed menu every night:
- Monday — Italian: Featuring Lasagna every Monday and other selections such as Chicken Parmesan, Baked Spaghetti, Creamy Chicken Lasagna and Meatball Marinara.
- Tuesday — Tex-Mex: Featuring Tacos, Nachos and Mexican Rice every Tuesday and other selections such as Chicken Quesadillas, Mexican Taco Bake, Chicken Chimichangas and Chicken Enchiladas.
- Wednesday — Asian: Featuring a rotating menu of General Tso’s Chicken, Beef & Broccoli, Sesame Orange Chicken, and Sweet ‘N Sour Chicken every Wednesday.
- Thursday — Home Cookin’: Features Meatloaf, Chicken and Dumplings and Pot Roast every Thursday and other selections including Chicken & Biscuits, Stuffed Peppers, Sausage & Peppers and more.
- Friday — Fish Fry: Every Friday is our traditional Fish Fry featuring Fried Tilapia, Fried Catfish and Hushpuppies.
Betsi James is special events manager for Food City’s Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions.