Looking for some fresh ideas for dinner?

Check out Food City’s Hot Bar Combo special.

The Hot Bar is open 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. for breakfast and 10:30 to 8 p.m. for lunch and dinner. But now we’re offering two dinners for $10 for those who come Monday-Friday from 4-7 p.m. Each meal has one entrée, two sides and a 20-ounce drink.

The daily Hot Bar lunch and dinner menu includes fried chicken, chicken tenders, meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, potato wedges and more. In addition, there’s a themed menu every night:

Monday — Italian: Featuring Lasagna every Monday and other selections such as Chicken Parmesan, Baked Spaghetti, Creamy Chicken Lasagna and Meatball Marinara.

Featuring Lasagna every Monday and other selections such as Chicken Parmesan, Baked Spaghetti, Creamy Chicken Lasagna and Meatball Marinara. Tuesday — Tex-Mex: Featuring Tacos, Nachos and Mexican Rice every Tuesday and other selections such as Chicken Quesadillas, Mexican Taco Bake, Chicken Chimichangas and Chicken Enchiladas.

Featuring Tacos, Nachos and Mexican Rice every Tuesday and other selections such as Chicken Quesadillas, Mexican Taco Bake, Chicken Chimichangas and Chicken Enchiladas. Wednesday — Asian: Featuring a rotating menu of General Tso’s Chicken, Beef & Broccoli, Sesame Orange Chicken, and Sweet ‘N Sour Chicken every Wednesday.

Featuring a rotating menu of General Tso’s Chicken, Beef & Broccoli, Sesame Orange Chicken, and Sweet ‘N Sour Chicken every Wednesday. Thursday — Home Cookin’: Features Meatloaf, Chicken and Dumplings and Pot Roast every Thursday and other selections including Chicken & Biscuits, Stuffed Peppers, Sausage & Peppers and more.

Features Meatloaf, Chicken and Dumplings and Pot Roast every Thursday and other selections including Chicken & Biscuits, Stuffed Peppers, Sausage & Peppers and more. Friday — Fish Fry: Every Friday is our traditional Fish Fry featuring Fried Tilapia, Fried Catfish and Hushpuppies.

Paralyzed Veterans: This promotion wrapped up July 28. We’ll have results soon.

This week’s ad has great deals (including rib-eye steak) but limited quantities. Click link to read: Food City_7.31 Knox ROP

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City’s Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions.