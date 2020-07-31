Pete McCarter was Smokies authority

Pete McCarter, 70, has died. He (along with his dad and grandfather) operated McCarter’s Riding Stables in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park for 42 years.

According to his obituary, Mr. McCarter grew up Roaring Fork, where he delivered papers and began working at his family’s stable, then located on Airport Road. During an overnight trip to Mt. Le Conte, he joined the crew to watch the first man walk on the moon on a tiny battery-operated television.

He graduated in business administration from UT and became an expert on the anthropology, geology, history and navigation of the national park, creating memorable experiences for both visitors and regulars at the stables. He is survived by wife Melanie Kelly McCarter and many family members and friends. Obituary here.