The Knox County Health Department will offer free COVID-19 testing to the public, including those who do not have symptoms. For testing on Friday, April 17, the public may call the KCHD Public Information Line at 865-215-5555 to schedule an appointment. Effective Monday, April 20, KCHD will no longer require appointments. Details regarding location and hours will be forthcoming Friday.

Individuals should bring photo identification, if available. KCHD team members will collect nasal swab specimens and notify patients as soon as results are available. The timing of results is dependent upon the volume of samples received by the lab. While labs are working to increase turnaround time, results are typically available between three and five days. KCHD is utilizing a drive-through model for testing but has other options available if this model does not work for patients.

Those concerned about their health are encouraged to call their primary care provider. If their primary care provider is not testing for COVID-19 or if someone does not have a primary care provider, they are encouraged to get tested through KCHD. Those experiencing emergency medical situations, including difficulty breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, confusion or inability to arouse, or bluish lips or face, are urged to seek immediate medical attention. Info here.

Getting IRS stimulus

Farragut Mayor Ron Williams reports: The IRS has launched web-based sites to help Americans with their Economic Impact Payments.

For those who filed a tax return in 2018 or 2019, they can check the status of their Economic Impact Payment HERE.

For those who are not required to file a 2018 or 2019 tax return, they can enter payment information HERE.

For those Social Security recipients who do not file tax returns, they will NOT need to take any action in order to receive their check, as described HERE.

Also, the Department released short videos on the Payment for Non-Filers and Social Security Recipients.

Kincannon names four

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon has named four to a TN Major Metros Economic Restart Task Force to work on reopening the state’s businesses. Full release: TN Metro Economic Restart Task Force

Kincannon chose: