Oak Ridge business, civic leader dies

Wanda Rae McCrosky, 69, of Oak Ridge, passed away April 16. She compiled quite the resume after moving to Oak Ridge in 1971. She was elected to the board of directors at ORNL Employees Credit Union and became its first female chair.

McCrosky was a graduate of Leadership Oak Ridge (2002); East Tennessee Regional Leadership (2003); was elected to Anderson County School Board (2002-2010); achieved Level 5 master school board member status though the Tennessee School Boards Association (2009). She served on several other boards and committees for Anderson County.

She was an active volunteer for Girl Scouts and her church, Heritage Fellowship. Survivors include her husband, David H. McCrosky, two children and their families. Additional obituary information here.