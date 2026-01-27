Election Commission could relocate precincts at Halls, Karns, Farragut and Cedar Bluff

Elections Administrator Chris Davis is proposing major relocations in four voting precincts. The Election Commission (EC) will meet to discuss and vote on his recommendations at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 28, 2026, in Room 461, City-County Building, 400 Main Street. Let’s take a look:

Halls: Precinct 61E from Halls High School, 4321 East Emory Road, to Faithway Baptist Church, 4402 Crippen Road. Precincts 60 (Fort Sumter), and 61W will continue to vote at Halls High School.

Precinct 61E from Halls High School, 4321 East Emory Road, to Faithway Baptist Church, 4402 Crippen Road. Precincts 60 (Fort Sumter), and 61W will continue to vote at Halls High School. Karns: Precinct 63 from Karns Elementary School, 8108 Beaver Ridge Road, to Karns High School, 2710 Byington Solway Road. Precinct 63N (Karns North) would remain at Karns Elementary School.

Precinct 63 from Karns Elementary School, 8108 Beaver Ridge Road, to Karns High School, 2710 Byington Solway Road. Precinct 63N (Karns North) would remain at Karns Elementary School. Farragut: Precinct 66SE from Farragut High School, 11237 Kingston Pike, to Korean Church of Knoxville, 108 Farlow Drive. Precinct 66SW would remain at Farragut High. Precincts voting at Farragut Middle School would not be affected.

Precinct 66SE from Farragut High School, 11237 Kingston Pike, to Korean Church of Knoxville, 108 Farlow Drive. Precinct 66SW would remain at Farragut High. Precincts voting at Farragut Middle School would not be affected. Cedar Bluff: Precinct 68 (South Cedar Bluff) from Cedar Bluff Middle School, 707 N. Cedar Bluff Road, to Downtown West, 1645 Downtown West Boulevard. Precinct 67 (North Cedar Bluff) and Precinct 68E (East Cedar Bluff) would remain at the middle school.

Davis said the changes are being proposed solely because of the number of voters registered at each polling place. “The four polling-place changes I am proposing are the four biggest polling places in Knox County, with extremely large quantities of registered voters.”

Davis said Knox County Schools has been accommodating and easy to work with. KCS did not request the changes.

Also, Davis is recommending the EC combine two small precincts in East Knox County: Precinct 77 (Ramsey, which votes at Asbury Methodist Church) and Precinct 78 (Riverdale). The new precinct would be named 78 and would vote at Marbledale Baptist Church, 5935 Thorn Grove Pike.

Anyone wishing to speak at the Election Commission meeting on a matter that is germane to the agenda may sign up by calling 865-215-2480 today (1/27/26) – 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or in person before the meeting starts on Wednesday, January 28, 2026. Here’s a link to current polling places.

City updates on Sevier Avenue

Mayor Indya Kincannon joined Old Sevier Merchants Association business owners recently, heard their ideas and shared updates on several key projects.

One big announcement: The City remains on track to complete the Sevier Avenue Streetscape Project in roughly a year. By early 2027, utilities will have been upgraded and relocated below ground, wide new ADA-compliant sidewalks will have been constructed, and a new roundabout at the intersection of Sevier Avenue, Foggy Bottom Street and Island Home Avenue will be built and open.

Throughout January, crews will be continuing work on stormwater drainage and a box culvert for the roundabout, while utility crews continue to install conduit.

Gay Street Bridge is open for bikes and pedestrians.

Parking: A newly updated 72-vehicle parking lot is now open on Island Home Avenue, beneath the James White Parkway. It’s just 1/3 of a mile from the heart of the Sevier Avenue business district. New lighting and a crosswalk are coming soon. The improved lot will enhance parking for Sevier Avenue businesses.

This month, crews will be marking a pedestrian path from the parking lot that skirts the roundabout construction area. And once the roundabout is completed within the next year, the permanent sidewalk between the parking lot and the commercial district will be a straight path.

Kincannon said there are more than 600 public parking spaces near the Sevier Avenue corridor.

More than 200 spaces can be found by Suttree Landing Park and nearby on-street parking. And more than 300 public spaces are available in the Regal parking garage on weekends and weekdays after 6 p.m. Visit www.KnoxvilleTN.gov/SevierAvenue to find a map showing parking options.

G&O Rail to Trail: This winter, Gulf & Ohio Railways is anticipating the start of taking up the rails and timbers along its 3.8-mile line from Chapman Highway to Ijams Nature Center. This rail-to-trail greenway – which will run parallel closely to Sevier Avenue – will feature a 1.5-mile Art Walk being created by Legacy Parks Foundation with funding support from the Lawson Family Foundation. Once the rails are removed, city crews will build a soft surface trail.

Thanks to Eric Vreeland for info and quotes for this report.

Notes & Quotes

Knox County Commission has moved its January meeting (usually on Monday) to Thursday, January 29, 2026, at the same time and place. You can review the commission agenda here.

Knox County school board has reset two meetings: A called meeting to discuss a resolution regarding a waiver for the operation of a religious public charter school will be 3:30 p.m. Monday, February 2, 2026, in the boardroom of Summer Place, 500 W. Summit Hill Dr. Board chair Kristi Kristy and Superintendent Dr. Jon Rysewyk will meet to set the board agenda for Thursday, February 5, 2026, at 9 a.m. Wednesday, January 28, same place. Both meetings are open to the public.

Knoxville Police Department is fully staffed for the first time in more than a decade. Chief Paul Noel and his team hosted three Police Academy classes in 2025, hiring 118 recruits. Kincannon said better pay has helped attract front-line officers. Starting pay for new officers is currently about $58,000 – among the best salaries in the region.

Registration is open for the 2026 Fellowship of Christian Athletes Golf Classic, set for Monday, May 18, at Fox Den Country Club. Rounds will start at 7:45 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Chick-fil-A is the presenting sponsor; Axle Logistics is a platinum eagle sponsor. The event is in memory of Dwayne Sanders. Read about Dwayne here. Info on the Golf Classic here.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Knoxville invites the community to Beat the Winter Blues, an evening of wine, cheese, music and blooming flowers, on Friday, February 6, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Stanley’s Greenhouse, located at 3029 Davenport Road in Knoxville. The event provides an opportunity to relax, reconnect and give back during the colder months, helping ensure that families can stay close to their hospitalized children when it matters most. Casual dress and carpooling are encouraged. Info here.