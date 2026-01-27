The Farragut Museum has partnered with WordPlayers, a Knoxville nonprofit theatre organization, for a production of The Ends We Seek, by Ethan Norman, on Sunday, February 8, at 1:30 p.m. at the Farragut Community Center, 239 Jamestowne Blvd.

This theatrical production is a powerful and engaging way to learn about the Civil Rights Movement and racial equality. With sharp dialogue inspired by true stories and captivating musical interludes, the show is designed to help the audience reflect on the consequences of prejudice and discrimination and to inspire to make positive impacts toward equality for all.

In The Ends We Seek, a mother and son, in two different centuries, play out the average person’s struggle with life in a society peppered with racism.

“The Farragut Museum is pleased to offer this free community event in celebration of Black History Month. I hope it will be a moving educational experience,” said Kristi Vining, the Town of Farragut Historic Resources Coordinator.

The show will last one hour, and light refreshments will available. The WordPlayers is an approved Teaching Artist with the Tennessee Arts Commission.

