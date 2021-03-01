Food for Second Harvest

Broadacres Homeowners Association partnered with Second Harvest of East Tennessee for a January food drive that generated considerable food and monetary donations.

Lorena M. Hubbard, business development director for Second Harvest, said the HOA raised $1,117.20 through a virtual drive that will provide 3,352 meals.

In addition, the food drive collected:

Canned veggies: 209

Canned Prepared soups/beans: 305

Canned fruit: 92

Canned chicken/tuna: 152

Dry goods and condiments: 189

Peanut butter: 38

Total items: 985

Despite the pandemic, the homeowners group picked up food at homes who requested pickup; others dropped off food at a collection point outside at Powell Middle School. Others contributed money online.

HOA leaders are meeting Tuesday (3/1) to plan spring promotions. 2021 leadership team members are: Addie Allison, president; Jeremy Rumsey, vice president; Kathy Fitzgerald, newsletter editor; Margaret Massey Cox, treasurer; Jerry Sluder, past president and secretary; Caris Conner, past president and advisor; and Steven Goodpaster, past president and historian.

Dues are voluntary ($50 per family recommended with discounts for those over 65 and military families) and there are no rules or restrictions. Membership comes with property ownership. Get more information here or email BroadacresHOA@gmail.com.

Enjoy these photos from the food collection.