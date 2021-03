David Hunter always wanted to be a writer and he achieved that goal. The published author of 21 books and numerous magazine articles and newspaper columns died Feb. 21 at age 73. David was a proud Powell resident, a lover of German shepherds and a teller of tales about the days when he ran the Clinton Highway beat for the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. He is survived by wife Cheryl and children Kristi, Elaine and Dave. Additional obituary information is here.