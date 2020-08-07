Food City on board for Powell events

Steven Goodpaster has planned a big event for Saturday, Aug. 29, in Powell. Here’s what Steven says about our company’s participation:

“Food City is a HUGE supporter of the Powell community and the PBPA! They’re set and ready with tons of hot dogs, fixings and more for the August 29 Powell Station Celebration.

“Come visit their booths at the car show, flotilla and disc golf event and thank them for their amazing, sustaining in-kind and financial donations. They truly go above and beyond.”

We’re proud of all Food City associates who go above and beyond to make their community a special place.

This week’s ad has some above and beyond deals. Click link to read: Food City_8.7 Knox ROP

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City’s Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions.