Looking for summer fun? Beat the bad news this weekend

Friday

Morning Canoe Float: 10:30 a.m., Panther Creek State Park at the Boat Ramp. Cost $10. Info: Panther Creek State Park, 423-587-7046. Bring sun protection. All skill levels. Lifejackets provided. Register online.

Sunset Hike: 7:30 p.m., Seven Islands State Park. Cost $6. Info: Seven Islands State Birding Park at 715-630-6848. Join Ranger Stephanie for a short hike and discussion on nature, wildlife, and of course whatever birds we come across. Bring water. Bring a mask for times when social distancing is difficult. Register online.

Saturday

Saturday Shop Ride: 7:30 a.m., West Bicycles. Free. Info: West Bicycles at 865-671-7591. Join us Saturday mornings for our social shop ride. Safe roads. No drop.

Cycology Women’s Ride Series: 8 a.m. Info: Cycology Bicycles at 865-681-4183. Series combines 26 Saturdays of morning clinics and rides – plus weekday and Sunday events – to help women gain comfort and confidence in riding on road, gravel or trail. Details and registration online.

