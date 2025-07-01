Two Food City nominees were named among this year’s top winners in Progressive Grocer’s Top Women in Grocery: Hannah Smith, director of front-end operations, and Shannon Finch, director of procurement.

Hannah Smith oversees front-end operations for the company’s 160 retail locations as well as daily operations of their 127 fuel centers, and collaborates on hiring and associate engagement initiatives within each store location. She is passionate about guiding the front-end supervision team, fostering collaboration among departments, and continually exploring ways to enhance customer service efficiency and effectiveness. She is a member of Food City’s Empower Professional Women’s Group and recently completed the Cornell NGA Executive Leadership Development Program. Smith sets a great example of how to effectively lead a team in today’s diverse and inclusive work environment.

Shannon Finch is responsible for procurement strategies and operations for the company’s dry grocery, frozen foods, dairy and food service departments. She also manages recall procedures to ensure product safety and compliance, collaborates with vendor partners and oversees special orders for non-profit organizations. In 2024, Finch demonstrated extraordinary leadership and dedication during the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

Finch’s team worked tirelessly to secure essential products, including water, nonperishable foods, personal hygiene items and cleaning supplies. Their relentless efforts ensured that critical needs were met during this time of crisis, showcasing her exceptional resourcefulness and commitment to delivering superior customer service.

Finch recently received the Dale Carnegie Highest Award for Achievement in recognition of her exceptional leadership, dedication and outstanding contributions to her team and the company. She also volunteers in a local Bible-based ministry and assists with numerous Food City related community and charity events.

“I would like to congratulate Hannah and Shannon on this well-deserved honor which is indicative of all their hard work and achievements. We are extremely proud of our women grocers and the key role they play within our company, the industry and the communities we serve,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.

Information and quotes obtained from Food City.

