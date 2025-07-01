Independence Day on Friday is a federal holiday celebrating the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. We celebrate with the fanfare of community parades and fireworks or more lowkey family barbecues and picnics.

The Knoxville area has several celebrations planned for the community.

Festival on the 4th

Festival on the 4th is at World’s Fair Park, 5- 10 p.m. with activities for the whole family. Fireworks from the Henley Bridge will begin at 9:45 p.m.

Farragut Parade

Farragut is hosting a Fourth of July Parade on Friday beginning at 9:30 a.m. The parade begins at the Farragut High School junior lot and proceeds down Lendon Welch Way. It continues to Boring Road, just east of Farragut Towne Square Shopping Center (former Ingles store site). Kingston Pike will be closed from Concord Road/ West End Avenue to Boring Road starting at 8:30 a.m. until the parade has fully made it off of Kingston Pike (around noon). Go to townoffarragut.org for detour routes.

Powell Parade

Powell Parade begins from Powell Middle School at 11 a.m. Sponsored by the Powell Lions Club, the parade marches east on Emory Road, terminating past the high school.

Oak Ridge 4th of July Annual Fireworks Show

Come to A.K. Bissell Park at 1401 Oak Ridge Turnpike for the Oak Ridge city’s annual fireworks show with The Oak Ridge Community Band kicking off the evening with a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks begin at dark, around 9:45 p.m.

