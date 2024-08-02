Food City has a new look: Veteran parking

Food City consistently demonstrates its dedication to the community and has always honored our nation, proudly flying our nation’s flag above every store.

We want to give special recognition to those who have given much to ensure we have our freedom.

Our goal is for our country’s military veterans to have designated parking at all stores.

All our new stores and remodels are receiving Veteran’s Parking, and our existing stores will receive spaces as they are repainted.

Overall, these initiatives not only honor veterans but also strengthen community ties, promote understanding and create lasting memories for all involved. They encourage respect for those who have served and inspire ongoing support for veterans in civilian life.

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City’s Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions.