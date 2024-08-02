Services today for Dr. Bernadette Naylor

Services are today (08/02/24) for Bernadette King Naylor Ph.D., M.D., who passed away on July 26, 2024, at age 71.

The family will be receiving friends at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Knoxville, Tennessee, at 1 p.m. with Mass to follow at 2 p.m. The interment will be at Edgewood Cemetery at 3:30 p.m. For those unable to attend, the service will be streamed at https://www.youtube.com/user/shcathedral

Dr. Naylor was born in Manila, Philippines, and moved to Knoxville with her family in 1972. She graduated from the University of Tennessee with a bachelor’s degree in 1974, obtained a master’s in 1976, followed by a doctorate in microbiology in 1981.

She then attended the University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Memphis, graduating in 1986 as a medical doctor. After completing a radiology residence at Wake Forest, she returned to Knoxville and managed the Breast Center at UT Medical Center for many years.

She is survived by husband Paul Naylor Ph.D., M.D. and their two children. The full obituary is here.