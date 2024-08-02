Ijams Hummingbird Festival: Space limited

The 2024 Ijams Hummingbird Festival is Saturday, Aug. 17, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. at Ijams Homesite Lawn and surrounding areas, 2915 Island Home Avenue, 37920.

This year’s event will include an artist marketplace, live animal encounters, speakers and hands-on sessions, nature activities for all ages, vendors and food trucks, guided accessible nature walks and more.

Participants can add a bird banding demonstration to your general festival ticket.

Space is limited, so get your tickets soon.

Information: Contact Education Director Jennie McGuigan at email .

All of us have a story and we want to tell yours! Send them to susan@knoxtntoday.com.