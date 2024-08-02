Dining Duo lands at Emma’s Southern Kitchen

The Dining Duo visited The Burger’s sister restaurant, Emma’s Southern Kitchen, corner of Sutherland Avenue and Hollywood Road. Excellent!

The same owners, same attentive service and same quality food.

Emma’s menu varies slightly in offerings and price from The Burgers.

Most of the same appetizers with an addition, Ms. Emma’s Gravy Biscuits. I was tempted but passed this time on all appetizers.

The entrees were separated creatively under the headings of Ms. Emma’s Soul of the South for the chicken and fish choices, Ms. Emma’s Salads for a full column of salad choices and of course Ms. Emma’s Burgers for a nice selection of burgers.

The biggest change we noticed was the Tacos Espania section with a range of tacos from beef to shrimp.

Oh, and the southern sides were an big addition with two columns from pinto beans and greens to fried okra and cinnamon apples.

My partner chose the fish and chips, while I devoured the shrimp tacos. The shrimp tacos were some of the best shrimp tacos this writer has eaten and would return for this dish alone. My partner enjoyed the fish as well.

So owner Edward Oliwa has two The Burgers and one Emma’s Southern Kitchen. Why?

He first opened a produce stand at the Emma’s site years ago, then opened the restaurant Stock Burgers on the site in 2016, before renaming to The Burgers in 2017.

After opening two other The Burgers locations, Oliwa decided to open a southern-style restaurant, so he changed the Sutherland Avenue location’ name to Emma’s Southern Kitchen after a woman for whom he used to work.

Emma’s is open Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. Closed Sunday.

The Dining Duo is looking for the "hidden gem eateries "where the locals fill the breakfast and lunch hour; those local haunts tucked into the out of way or right on the way places missed in the hustle and bustle of the day.