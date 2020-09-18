Food City 300 today

A team of Food City supermarket heroes will serve as race officials for today’s (9/18) Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway. The Xfinity Series Food City 300 gets underway at 7 p.m.

A team of associates from Food City’s distribution center, corporate offices and store locations surrounding Bristol Motor Speedway will serve as the event grand marshals and deliver Friday night’s starting command virtually.

John Jones, Food City executive vice president/director of store operations, will serve as honorary starter and wave the green flag to signal the start of the race. Jones was recently named Retailer of the Year by Tennessee Grocers & Convenience Store Association.

“The past several months have been unchartered times for all of us and while our company has certainly faced its share of challenges, this experience has also made us better and stronger,” said Food City president and CEO, Steven C. Smith.

“It’s been said that times of crisis don’t build character, they reveal it. I’m proud to be surrounded by huge amounts of character every day – from a team that continues to put the needs of our friends and neighbors first. While it was impossible for our entire team of over 17,000 associates to be with us, we’re excited to have a group of our area supermarket heroes represent our entire Food City family and their extraordinary efforts and dedication to the communities we serve.”

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City’s Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions.