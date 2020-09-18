Weekend offers multiple ways to play

This Saturday (9/19) offers opportunities to run, bike, hike and even clean up a couple of locations. Plenty of opportunities to Get Out and Play!

Races

Atomic Kids Fall Triathlon: 8 a.m., National Fitness Center, Oak Ridge. Info: Personal Best Racing at 865-567-0358. Ages 2-15 can do any race based on distance and start time. For the tadpole sprint the kids can watch the first race to get an example of how it’s done. Register online.

KTC 6 Pack Series – Beer Run: 2 p.m., Albright Grove Brewing Company. Info: Knoxville Track Club. Social, untimed runs on 2-4-mile course that each week starts from a designated brewery. Complete the run any time that week. Discount on beer purchases provided for all registered runners. Details and registration online.

Bike rides

Saturday Shop Ride: 7:30 a.m., West Bicycles. Free. Info: West Bicycles at 865-671-7591. Join us Saturday mornings for our social shop ride. Safe roads. No drop.

Cycology Women’s Ride Series: 8 a.m. Info: Cycology Bicycles at 865-681-4183. Series combines 26 Saturdays of morning clinics and rides – plus weekday and Sunday events – to help women gain comfort and confidence in riding on road, gravel, or trail. Details and registration online.

Hikes:

Fall Wildflower Hike: 10 a.m., Cove Lake State Park at Picnic Shelter #4. Cost $2. Info: Cove Lake State Park at 423-566-9701. Join Ranger Rooker on a 2-mile walk around Goose Island to identify common wildflowers. Register online.

Disc golf:

Secret City Classic: 8 a.m., Groves Park Disc Golf Course. Info: Smoky Mtn Discs at 865-383-3472. Play 2 rounds of the best 18 holes the Mounds has to offer. Details and registration online.

Floats/Paddles:

Morning Canoe Float: 10:30 a.m., Panther Creek State Park at the boat ramp. Cost $10. Info: Panther Creek State Park at 423-587-7046. Join Ranger Cade on a relaxing canoe float on Cherokee Lake. All skill levels. Lifejackets provided. Register online.

Paddle and a Picnic: 11 a.m., Norris Dam Marina. Cost $5. Info: Norris Dam State Park at 865-426-7461. Enjoy a leisurely two-mile paddle on Norris Lake. Bring a lunch to picnic on an island off the shore of the park. Bring your own watercraft or contact Norris Paddling Adventures at 865-498-9951 for a rental. Register online.

Butterflies:

Monarch Tagging: 10:15 a.m., Cades Cove. Info: Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont at 865-448-6709. Choose a date and bring the family! All ages are welcome. Free, donations are welcomed. Sign up for only one date and limit your party to five. Register online.

Butterfly Foray and Monarch Tagging: 1-3 p.m., Seven Islands State Park. Cost $8. Info: Seven Islands State Birding Park at 715-630-6848. We’ll take a 1- to 2-mile hike to find butterflies and tag as many monarchs as we can. Kids of all ages are welcome. Butterfly nets provided, bring your own if you have one. Register online.

Cleanups:

TN Serves Volunteer Trail Day: 9-11:30 a.m., Norris Dam State Park. Free. Info: Norris Dam State Park at 865-426-7461. Join us for a trail workday on the marine railway trail, using loppers to cut back the overhanging vegetation. This trail is strenuous in certain areas. Bring water. Meet at the Visitor Center to drive to the trailhead and work site. Bring a signed waiver. Register online.

Saturday Spruce Up: 10 a.m. to noon. Broadway Shopping Center. Free. Info: Keep Knoxville Beautiful at 865-521-6957. Join us the 3rd Saturday for a Saturday Spruce Up. This month we will be cleaning up First Creek to help prevent litter from entering the Tennessee River. All supplies provided. Register online.

TN Serves Volunteer River Clean Up: 10-1 p.m., Seven Islands State Park. Free. Info: Seven Islands State Birding Park at 715-630-6848. Staff and volunteers will paddle along the shorelines and periodically stop and collect garbage wherever it may be. Bring your own boat or rent a kayak from River Sports Outfitters. Details and registration online.

Community Restoration River Cleanup: 10-1 p.m., Norris Lake. Free. Info: Keep the TN River Beautiful. Restoration River Cleanup Series put on through a grant provided to mitigate marine debris following flooding in the region earlier this year. Volunteer limit in boat is four. Must bring a mask, water, closed-toed shoes and pants. Must complete the Liability Form.

